Funeral services for Beverly J. Brown, 75, were conducted by Pastor Glen Meyers on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Christian Church in Exira. Interment was held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Casey. The honorary casket bearers were Teresa Brown, Monica Cunningham, Meghan Cunningham, Keeley Pedersen, Kaydee Pedersen, Mackenzie Brown, Kael Pedersen, Ayden Brown, and Ayla Jorgensen. The casket bearers were Mike Brown, Verla Rae Vais, Christopher Cunningham, Kim Brown, Rick Wheatley and Curt Mardesen.
Beverly Jean Brown, the daughter of Harold and Nellie (Jones) Brown was born March 13, 1944, in Oakfield, and died Aug. 8, 2019, at the Exira Care Center at the age of 75 years, 4 months, and 26 days.
Beverly was baptized at the Presbyterian Church in Nebraska. She attended rural school Audubon #3 through the 8th grade and then attended Anita Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1962. She lived in several states throughout the United States and worked several jobs through the years. She moved back to Exira area in the late 1980's. She was then employed at the Exira Care Center as a dietary aide and housekeeping and also worked at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn as a Certified Nurse's Aide. In her later years she was employed at Schaffer Systems in Adair and most recently worked at Congregate Meals in Anita until she retired. She moved to the Exira Care Center in 2008.
Bev was an avid Iowa State Football and Basketball sports fan and loved attending many games in Ames. While living in Colorado, she was very active in bowling. But most of all she loved attending the many family functions that were held through the years.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents; and her aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her brother, Todd and wife Carol Brown of Exira; her sister, Betty and husband Raymond Vais of Exira; her nieces and nephews, Verla Rae Vais and husband Kevin Cunningham of Des Moines, Mike Brown of Exira, Kim Brown of Atlantic, Teresa Brown and her significant other Steve Pedersen of Atlantic; her great-nieces and nephews, Christopher Cunningham, Monica Cunningham, and Meghan Cunningham all of Des Moines, Ayden Brown and Mackenzie Brown both of Atlantic, Kael Pedersen, Keeley Pedersen, and Kaydee Pedersen all of Atlantic; her aunt, Ruby Jones of Atlantic; her special friends, Roxy and Rick Wheatley of Adair, Marvin Jorgensen of Exira, Kim Petersen of Atlantic, Shirley Kurtz of Fort Collins, Colo., and all the Kindred Hospice family; cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019