Funeral services for Chris M. Anderson, 68 will be conducted by Pastor Kathy Kluis on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Interment will be at a later date. The honorary casket bearers will be Aiden Alt, Evan Alt, Davin Bergman, Braxton Bergman, and Broderic Ibeling. The casket bearers will be Larry Anderson, Brian Anderson, Charles Brobst, Scott Alt, Heath Ibeling, and Justin Frisk. The family prefers memorials to the Lions Club International Foundation, Department 4547, Carol Stream, Illinois 60122-4547

Chris Martin Anderson, the son of Wayne and Carolyn (Martin) Anderson was born Oct. 9, 1950 in Carroll, and unexpectedly passed away Feb. 18, 2019 at the age of 68 years, 4 months and 9 days.

Chris was baptized at the First Methodist Church in Jefferson, on March 25, 1951 and was confirmed on May 17, 1964 at the Bagley Methodist Church in Bagley. He attended Yale-Jamaica-Bagley High School where he met the love of his life. They both graduated with the Class of 1968. He then attended North Iowa Area Community College, graduating June 1970 with an Associate Degree in Applied Science.

On June 10, 1972, he was united in marriage to Verneta Brobst at the Bagley Methodist Church. They were blessed with three daughters: Melinda, Jennifer and Debra. He was very proud of his three girls.

Chris worked for farm implement dealerships for 15 years in Adel, Onawa, Carroll and finally Audubon, moving here in March 1982. He then worked for Christiansen Motors for 19 years, before moving into Real Estate for 13 years. He retired May 2018.

Chris loved being involved in the community and enjoyed his second family, the Lions Club of Audubon, which he joined in December 1982. He served on the club board of directors, co-chaired District conventions and was Audubon club president two times. He became involved in Iowa KidSight in 2000. He served on the Lions District level as the Region Chair, Zone Chair, District Secretary (2 years), and District Treasurer (7 years). He served as the 2nd District Governor, 1st District Governor and was the District Governor from 2017-2018. He currently was the Council Chair for the State of Iowa and LCIF District Coordinator. In addition to his involvement in Lions, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Audubon, serving on several church boards. He also was involved with the Audubon Chamber Board and Audubon County Hospital Foundation (11 years).

Chris and Verneta loved traveling and went on cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean and Panama Canal. Chris also loved spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He loved watching his grandsons play sports and was often seen cheering them on from the stands. Hilarious times with Grandpa will be remembered: playing Wii and jumping on the trampoline with Broderic, learning the floss from Aiden, watching the boys wrestle and worrying about hitting things in the house. His day was made whenever the grandsons visited. In his spare time, he also loved woodworking and various other projects around the house and for his daughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vern and Mary Brobst; brother-in-law Paul Glenn and grandson Austin Alt.

Chris is survived by his wife Verneta Anderson of Audubon; daughters: Mindy and husband Scott Alt of Audubon, Jen and husband Heath Ibeling of Ackley and Deb and husband Justin Frisk of Ankeny; grandchildren: Garret Alt of Des Moines, Aiden and Evan Alt of Audubon, Broderic Ibeling of Ackley, Davin and Braxton Bergman of Ankeny, Ayden, Jace and Jordyn Frisk of Ankeny; sister Shari Glenn of Ames; brothers Larry and wife Dawn Anderson of Oskaloosa and Brian and wife Ronda Anderson of Lenexa, Kan.; brother-in-law Charles and wife Denise Brobst of Panora; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

515 S Division St

Audubon , IA 50025

