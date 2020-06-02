Clarence E. Williams

Aug. 5, 1930 – May 15, 2020

Clarence E. Williams, 89 years old, of Oelwein, formerly of rural Walker, died on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home. He was born on Aug. 5, 1930, in Homer Township of Buchanan County, Iowa, the son of Earl Marvin and Lillian Kathryn (McCright) Williams. He attended the Buchanan County country school. Mr. Williams farmed all of his life. He retired in October of 1998. On Dec. 25, 1949, he and the former Dorris Evelyn Gericke were married in Walker. She preceded him in death in 1992. On Oct. 18, 1997, he and the former Adele Esch were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. She preceded him in death in 2013. On April 30, 2014, he and the former Gwenith Verle Vandersee were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Mr. Williams always had time to enjoy nature. He also enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maynard.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Gwen, two daughters, Susan (David) Kroeker of Audubon, and Bonnie Burlingame of Cedar Rapids, one son, Daniel (Debbie) Williams of Walker, seven step-children, Dick Gosse, Sheryl Gosse, Vernon Vandersee, Barb Lowe, Elaine Gallagher, Ruth Wenger, and Paul Vandersee, eight grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wives, Dorris and Adele, he was preceded in death by his parents, one great granddaughter, Angel Marie Beck, two brothers, Lloyd Williams and Lynn Williams, two sisters-in-law, Betty Williams and Audrey Williams, two sons-in-law, Oral Beck and Duane Burlingame, and one step- son-in-law, Mike Gallagher.

Due to concerns for everyone's safety because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private visitation and grave side services were held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Mr. Williams was buried in Walker Cemetery in Walker. Pastor Dennis Frank officiated. The family requests memorials be sent to Unity Point Hospice at 3731 University Ave., Waterloo, Iowa 50701. White Funeral Home of Independence was in charge of arrangements.



