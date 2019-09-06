Home

Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Dallas L. Haskins


1941 - 2019
Dallas L. Haskins Obituary

Dallas L. Haskins, 78, of Hope Mills, N.C., died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at the V.A. Hospital.
Dallas was born Aug. 19, 1941 in Audubon, to the late Dallas Laverne Haskins, Sr. and Christina Marie Simonsen Haskins. He served with the U.S. Air Force and retired from Boddie Noell where he was a district manager.
The family received friends Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Military honors rendered following the visitation.
Surviving are his daughters, Kimberly Mattern and husband Guy, Christi Ramirez and husband Carlos, Theresa Senn and husband Lance; sisters, Jackie Peterson and Sherry Payne; brother, Michael Haskins; eight grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Funeral Arrangements by Jerningan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolence may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019
