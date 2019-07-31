|
Deloris is now at peace and has gone to be in Heaven with our Lord and her loving family, singing praises with the Angels.
Deloris was born on Nov. 3, 1931 and passed quietly at home with her daughter, Kathy and grandson, Samuel by her side on July 16, 2019.
Born to Elsie Myrtle and Guy Thompson in Logan, Iowa. The youngest child of 5. She had 3 sisters, Leota (Kersten), Mildred (Soukup) and Ardith (Vaughn) and one brother Wesley Thompson.
Deloris was baptized in the Christian Baptist Church in Logan, and was an active member there until graduation. She worked at Mutual of Omaha in Council Bluffs and would sing on the Radio participating in weekly programs and made several records during this time. She participated and won Miss Logan/Magnolia and was in the 1950 Miss Iowa pageant and was honored with 2nd runner up.
Deloris was married to William B. Wailes from 1952 to 1970, to which 3 children were born Steven, Michael and Kathleen (Cartwright) of Florida. She worked in the Lindholm Lumberyard in Audubon. She was a member of the Methodist Church, loved to sing in the choir, also would sing at weddings. She had side hobby baking and decorating wedding, anniversary and birthday cakes for the surrounding area.
On December 8th, 1971 she was married to the "Love of her Life", Joe Lindholm, in the Methodist Church in Las Vegas, NV. Together having a blended family of 8 children. They would enjoy each all of the family and celebrate many happy times together. Deloris and Joe would have lots of Laughter, Fun and Happiness in their home with many family, extended family and friends all throughout their marriage.
Deloris loved to cook and have beautiful decorated tables each time of the gatherings. She would show each person her love for them with her beautiful gleaming blue eyes and a gentle hug or a touch of her hand. She just loved her family and enjoyed her friends tremendously. Both Deloris and Joe worked well together having the T-Bone Horse Sales on their farm in Hamlin, IA and the Blue Ribbon Qtr. Horse Sales at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
Deloris and Joe moved to Ames, Iowa becoming members of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. They worked hard building the South Meadow Apartments in Ames and later, Terrace Hill Townhouses in Florida. Deloris was an Interior Designer and would decorate the show apartments and townhouses as well as designing and decorating several homes in the Ames area. She was quite interested in beautiful and unique buttons and was a member of the Iowa, Florida and National Button Society. She also had an eye for color and painted some beautiful watercolor paintings. They also helped with the Curt Classic Golf Tournaments in Ames with the collection of Celebrity items to be sold at Silent Auctions at the Tournament dinners. Deloris also beautifully decorated each table with themed items. Deloris lived an exciting life, a Happy and Joyous Life.
Deloris is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Cartwright of Florida, and good friend, Daniel Smith, Craig and Judy Lindholm of Marshalltown, Steven Lindholm of Michigan, Gail Schayfer of Austria, Grandchildren, Krisitina (Kenny) Trezise of Alabama, Samuel Petersen of Florida. Brian (Katrina) Lindholm, Matt (Crystal) Lindholm, Justin (Jennifer) Lindholm, Anika (Kurt) Koch, William (Ginny) Lindholm, Eric (Tabitha) Lindholm, Sandra Woodworth, Lydia Perry, several great grandchildren and great grand grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Deloris was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lindholm, her sons, Steven and Michael Wailes, Curt and Mark Lindholm, her parents and her siblings, and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Her message to all that knew her was to "Smile and Be Happy." She lived her life that way. She will be missed terribly by her family especially her daughter, Kathleen.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019