Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evonne Schaaf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evonne (Yager) Schaaf


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evonne (Yager) Schaaf Obituary
Evonne Schaaf, 87, of Des Moines passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born May 17, 1932 in Carroll. Evonne was the daughter of Gifford and Helen Yager. Evonne was the second of six children all raised near Viola Center, where she graduated from high school. After attending the Commercial Extension School of Business in Omaha, Evonne moved to Des Moines and worked for MidAmerican Energy for 26 years, retiring as Executive Assistant to the President. Evonne was also a member of the First United Methodist Church, The Questers and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
Evonne was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents, Gifford and Helen Yager; sister, two brothers, and one grandson.
Evonne is survived by her sons, Greg (Sue) Schaaf of Des Moines and Scott (Kim) Schaaf of Ankeny as well as six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry and Delmar Yager; and countless friends!
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28 from 3-6 p.m. at Iles Westover Chapel, Des Moines and funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Des Moines. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Iles Westover Chapel. www.IlesCares.com.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Download Now