Evonne Schaaf, 87, of Des Moines passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born May 17, 1932 in Carroll. Evonne was the daughter of Gifford and Helen Yager. Evonne was the second of six children all raised near Viola Center, where she graduated from high school. After attending the Commercial Extension School of Business in Omaha, Evonne moved to Des Moines and worked for MidAmerican Energy for 26 years, retiring as Executive Assistant to the President. Evonne was also a member of the First United Methodist Church, The Questers and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
Evonne was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents, Gifford and Helen Yager; sister, two brothers, and one grandson.
Evonne is survived by her sons, Greg (Sue) Schaaf of Des Moines and Scott (Kim) Schaaf of Ankeny as well as six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry and Delmar Yager; and countless friends!
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28 from 3-6 p.m. at Iles Westover Chapel, Des Moines and funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Des Moines. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Iles Westover Chapel. www.IlesCares.com.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019