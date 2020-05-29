Gary Milo Nissen

May 1, 1937 – May 17, 2020

A private family graveside service for Gary Milo Nissen, 83, was held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Exira Cemetery with Pastor Lori Shannon officiating. Interment was in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. Honorary casket bearers were Steven Leib, David Bowman, Ryan Bickel, Matthew McVey, Michael Brown, Brian Bruch, Mike Bruch.



Gary Milo Nissen, the son of Milo Alfred Reinholdt and Ethel Mae (Aikman) Nissen, was born May 1, 1937, at the Nissen family farm near Audubon. He passed on to eternal life with his Savior Jesus Christ on May 17, 2020, while a resident at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines, at the age of 83 years and 16 days.



Gary was baptized as an infant at the United Methodist Church in Gray. As he grew up, Gary would work alongside his parents and sister, becoming skilled at farming. He attended grade school at a one-room school house and graduated from Gray Consolidated High School in 1955.



As a young man, he met Deanna Christensen at the Uptown Cafe in Exira, where she worked. They were married on Nov. 1, 1969 at the Exira Lutheran Church. Working as a team, Gary and Dee Dee would do many things together during their lifetime. They were happy to build their home, grow crops, raise livestock, manage, operate, and oversee the business of the family farm. They made many memories on the farm with their nieces, nephews, and friends as the kids grew up. They would enjoy going to farm meetings, field days, and car or tractor shows. They loved to travel to different towns and sell their creations at craft fairs.



Gary enjoyed many things in life! The peace and solace of his Century Farm was at the top of his list. Music resonated with him. Listening to records, playing the guitar and the harmonica were favorite pastimes. He loved not only reading about old cars but also rebuilding them. He built many toy car and airplane model sets. He collected miniature model car and tractor sets.



During the last few years of Gary's life, he really liked spending time with his family. He always expressed how grateful he was for the time with them. He was known to say "When can you come back again? I will sure miss you!" These short few years were filled with road trips to fun places like the West Bend Grotto, Iowa State Fair, Greenridge Steam/Tractor Show and Bowling.



He loved to reminisce about his younger days. He enjoyed his chocolate ice cream and chocolate candy. There were a lot of visits to local, small town restaurants for their pie and country cooking that was almost as good as Dee Dee's cooking.



When Gary eventually moved to Arbor Springs, he lived contently and peacefully throughout his last days. The wonderful Arbor Springs and St Croix Hospice staff treated him with care, love and respect. He will always be remembered for his "Gary Nissen Shows," harmonica songs, and gentle, kind smile.



Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Deanna Nissen; his parents, Milo and Ethel Nissen; his brother, Larry; and parents-in-law, Martin and Elsie Christensen.



Survivors include his sister, Jane (Donald) Leib of Des Moines; his nieces and nephews: Julie (David) Bowman of Ballwin, Mo.; Tammy (Ryan) Bickel of Urbandale; Tracy (Matthew) McVey of West Des Moines; and Steven (Kristel) Leib of West Des Moines. Also surviving are his grandnieces and grandnephews: Joshua, Jared, and Elijah Bowman, all of Ballwin, Mo.; Lucas, Ethan and Jonathan Bickel, all of Urbandale; Isabella and Sophia McVey and Hayden, Bennett and Amelia Leib, all of West Des Moines. Gary will be missed by many other relatives, family friends and neighbors.







