|
|
Funeral services for Hazel M. Weston, 95, will be conducted by Pastor Curtis Wolfe on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Harvest Family Church in Audubon. Interment will be held in the Cameron Township Cemetery north of Audubon. The honorary casket bearers will be Jessica Criswell, Teresa Christensen, Michelle Jenks, Danielle Esbeck, Jennifer Henrichs, Blake Romp, Zachary Criswell, Trent Criswell, Tatum Henrichs, Savanna Jenks, and R.J. Shimon. The casket bearers will be Jeff Weston, Joshua Weston, Tiffany Weston, Ora Weston, Nathan Criswell, and Aaron Romp.
Hazel Marjorie Weston, the daughter of Albert and Madeline (Bills) Petty was born April 9, 1924 in Exira, and died August 11, 2019 at the Exira Care Center in Exira at the age of 95 years, 4 months, and 2 days.
Hazel was baptized at the Audubon Christian Church in Audubon, and attended the Gray Consolidated Schools in Gray. In March 1944, she was united in marriage to Calvin Weston at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. They were blessed with seven children: Carolyn, Darrell, Joyce, Jeff, Kathrin, Janet, and Tamara. They farmed in the Viola and Gray areas, where they grew row crops and raised livestock for more than 20 years. They later moved into Audubon.
Hazel was a homemaker and during the harvest season sorted corn for Garst for more than 30 years. She also worked various jobs, helping elderly women. She lived in her own home until moving to the Exira Care Center in August 2017. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Gray, Audubon, and Carroll. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her daughters, Kathrin and Joyce Weston; her son-in-law, Ronald Christensen; her brothers and sisters, Myrtle and husband John Hoepner, Charles and wife Dorothy Petty, Merrill and wife Mary Ann Petty, Annabelle and husband Ralph Chamberlain; her brothers-in-law, Marland Travis, Don and wife Margaret Weston, Richard and wife Elizabeth Weston; and her sister-in-law, Mildred Christoffersen.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Christensen of Brayton, Darrell Weston of Des Moines, Jeff Weston of Audubon, Janet and husband Aaron Romp of Lonoke, Ark., and Tamara Weston of Audubon; her grandchildren, Teresa Christensen of Audubon, Jessica and husband Nathan Criswell of Gilman, Michelle Jenks of Washington, Jennifer and husband Chris Henrichs of William, Danielle Esbeck and Tanner Hilpipre of Duncombe, Joshua Weston of Audubon, and Blake Romp of Lonoke, Ark.; her step-grandchildren, Jay and wife Alicia Romp of Lonoke, Justin Romp of Duncombe, and Taylor Romp of Webster City-; her great-grandchildren, Zachary Criswell, Trent Criswell, R.J. Shimon, Savanna Jenks, and Tatum Henrichs; her step-great-grandchildren, Landon Criswell, Ashley Criswell and Brandon Bonschmit, her step-great-great-granddaughter Kinsley Bonschmit; her sister, Cora Travis of Brooks; and her sister-in-law, Frances Cortner of Audubon; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
The family will meet with friends on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019