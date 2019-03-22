James Frederick Wiemann
May 7, 1940 – March 16, 2019
James Fredrick "Fred" Wiemann passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on March 16, 2019, in Johnston, at the age of 78.
Fred is survived by his sons Brad Wiemann (wife, April), Joel Wiemann and Jared Wiemann (wife, Penny), sisters Sandra Hileman and Carol Gill, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosemary.
Fred was born on May 7, 1940, in Audubon, to Fredrick and Hazel Wiemann. He was an expert brick mason, responsible for the beautiful construction of many buildings in Audubon and across Iowa. Fred loved to fish and watch football. He also loved his furry companion, Enie. Fred was a loving husband, father and friend to many.
A private wake will be held for family and friends.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019