Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James Frederick Wiemann

May 7, 1940 – March 16, 2019

James Fredrick "Fred" Wiemann passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on March 16, 2019, in Johnston, at the age of 78.

Fred is survived by his sons Brad Wiemann (wife, April), Joel Wiemann and Jared Wiemann (wife, Penny), sisters Sandra Hileman and Carol Gill, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosemary.

Fred was born on May 7, 1940, in Audubon, to Fredrick and Hazel Wiemann. He was an expert brick mason, responsible for the beautiful construction of many buildings in Audubon and across Iowa. Fred loved to fish and watch football. He also loved his furry companion, Enie. Fred was a loving husband, father and friend to many.

A private wake will be held for family and friends.

James Frederick WiemannMay 7, 1940 – March 16, 2019James Fredrick "Fred" Wiemann passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on March 16, 2019, in Johnston, at the age of 78.Fred is survived by his sons Brad Wiemann (wife, April), Joel Wiemann and Jared Wiemann (wife, Penny), sisters Sandra Hileman and Carol Gill, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosemary.Fred was born on May 7, 1940, in Audubon, to Fredrick and Hazel Wiemann. He was an expert brick mason, responsible for the beautiful construction of many buildings in Audubon and across Iowa. Fred loved to fish and watch football. He also loved his furry companion, Enie. Fred was a loving husband, father and friend to many.A private wake will be held for family and friends. Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Audunbon County Advocate Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close