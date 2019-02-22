Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Duane "Woo" Wahlert. View Sign

Funeral services for Jerry D. Wahlert, 73, will be conducted by Pastor Steven Frock and Pastor Paul Wahlert on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. Inurnment will be held in the Exira Cemetery at a later date. Casket bearers will be Chance Lauritsen, Gage Lauritsen, Halli Weitl, Jarrett Weitl, Savannah Weitl, Nickolas Andersen, Jenna Andersen, Nathan Andersen, and Jakob Andersen.

Jerry "Woo" Duane Wahlert, the son of Marion "Bud" and Marjorie (Schwab) Wahlert, was born Nov. 18, 1945, in Exira, and died Feb. 18, 2019, at his home in Exira, at the age of 73 years and 3 months.

Jerry was baptized and confirmed at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. He attended country school in Greeley Township in Audubon County then graduated from the Exira High School with the Class of 1963. Jerry then was employed at Carl's Phillip 66 in Exira for a few years.

On July 10, 1965, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Lauritsen at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. They were blessed with three daughters Angela, Elizabeth, and Lynn. Jerry continued to work at the filling station and then worked at International Harvester Dealership and then at Emmert Manufacturing in Audubon where they lived until they returned to Exira. Jerry worked for the City of Exira for short time. They moved to Lincoln, Mo., and Jerry worked for another International Harvester Dealership for a couple of years. They returned to Exira where he worked for Paul Hollerbeck making truck bodies and canoes. Then he was employed at Exira Farm Supply for over 19 years. While working at Exira Farm Supply, he owned a shoe store where they sold and repaired shoes. After working for the Farm Supply he started his own carpentry business. He operated Jerry D. Wahlert Construction until he was unable to work due to his failing health.

Jerry was a member of the Exira Lutheran Church, served on the Church Council and helped at the lunch stand during the Fourth of July Celebrations. He was a member of the Exira Fire Department and served as the Fire Chief for several years. He was a member of the Conservation Board for several terms. Jerry loved camping, fishing, and eagle watching. He enjoyed shed hunting with his grandchildren. Jerry was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was a member of Pheasants Forever and enjoyed going to the annual banquets. He had a passion for collecting guns and enjoyed target practice with his grandsons. Jerry and Cheryl enjoyed dancing, listening to music, and exposing the children to "his" music. Jerry was a "people person" and never knew a stranger. He loved doing anything outdoors and really enjoyed his fire pit. But most of all he loved being with his family especially his grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his fathers-in-law and mother-in-law, Bruno and Rozelle Lauritsen, and Harold Madison; his brothers-in-law, Paul Lauritsen, Jerry Lauritsen, Richard Lauritsen, and Larry Hill; and his sister-in-law, Gail Wahlert.

Survivors include his wife Cheryl Wahlert of Exira; his daughters Angie and husband John Weitl of Omaha, Neb., Elizabeth and husband Mike Lauritsen of Exira, Lynn Andersen and significant other Cory Tigges of Audubon; his grandchildren, Halli Weitl and significant other Matt



234 W South St

Exira , IA 50076

