Kim Shanandale Rudolph, the daughter of Malcom Ronald and Edith Ruth (Sanan) Janion, was born May 4, 1961, in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa and died peacefully on July 20, 2019, at the Oakland Manor in Oakland, Iowa at the age of 58 years, 2 months, and 16 days.
On Dec. 12, 2012, she was united in marriage to Alan Rudolph. She was employed at the Chatterbox Café in Audubon where she was a waitress for several years. Kim and Alan then purchased the Red Barn Café in Exira where they owned and operated that for a few years. She then was employed at Casey General Store for a short time before she retired due to her failing health.
Kim was an avid Rugby supporter and enjoyed following her favorite team "The Sharks" no matter where in the world she was. She lived for South African Rugby. She was a fiercely protective mother and treasured all the time she spent with her daughter Bianca. There were times that her red headed nature came out and you didn't want to be in her path but if she loved you that meant she would do anything she could for you. Her dog "Popeye" and her cats were also a constant companion that she loved so much.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Cindy Shamley.
Survivors include her husband, Alan Rudolph of Hamlin; her daughter and best friend, Bianca and husband David Trumble of Atlantic; her sons, Alexis Loizides and Blake Loizides both of South Africa; and her stepson, Shane Rudolph of Atlantic.
Following cremation there will be a Private Celebration of Life Memorial Service held at a later date.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019