|
|
|
Leonard Farnham
July 2,1923 – June 17, 2019
Leonard Farnham, 95 of LeMars, was born July 2, 1923 to Frank and Mary (Duvall) Farnham in Audubon and passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in LeMars.
He graduated from Audubon High School in 1942, served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He married Patricia Plummer Feb. 25, 1951.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; son, Scott Farnham and sister, Leona.
Leonord is survived to two sons: Robert and Jeffery, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; sisters: Marjorie St. Peter and Sylvia Christensen, sister-in-law, Wadene Shaw, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019