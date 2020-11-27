Louise Jo Ann Ferrarello ParkerMay 31, 1934 – Nov. 16, 2020Private Family Graveside Funeral Services for Louise Jo Ann Ferrarello, 86, was held Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the Monroe Township Cemetery, Southwest of Elk Horn. Rev. Sam Jacobs officiating. Honorary Urn Bearers were her grandchildren.Louise Jo Ann, daughter of Giuseppe (Joe) and Goldie (Proffit) Ferrarello, was born May 31, 1934, in Council Bluffs. She grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953. Jo Ann then worked at Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company.On Feb. 8, 1958, Jo Ann was united in marriage with Roger Parker at Plattsmouth, Neb. The couple met at a dance in Omaha. Three children were born to this union. Jo Ann and Roger lived in Council Bluffs, until 1961, when they moved back to the family farm southwest of Elk Horn. They farmed until 1992 and he and Jo Ann remained on the farm. For several years, Jo Ann also worked at Salem Lutheran Homes and the Danish Inn. Right after Roger died in 2007, Jo Ann moved into Elk Horn. In January of 2013, she became a resident of Salem Lutheran Homes in Elk Horn.Jo Ann was a member of the Monroe Methodist Church and the Rorbeck Happy Homemakers Club. Throughout the years, she enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, going to the casino and traveling to Las Vegas with Roger. For numerous years, Jo Ann ran the concession stand and was the scoreboard operator at the Elk Horn-Kimballton baseball field. While she never held herself out to be much of a cook, Jo Ann made a mean brisket and her potato salad was a favorite to many. She cherished the time laughing and playing cards with her family, especially her sisters. Jo Ann was a completely loyal and biased fan of her children and grandchildren in their sporting events.On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, Jo Ann passed away from Covid 19 at Myrtue Memorial Hospital in Harlan. She was 86 years, 5 months and 16 days of age.Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roger Parker; six sisters: Marian and husband Ben Rindone; Patrina and husband John Derry; Christine Mercer; Mary and husband Emil "Chris" Christians; Helen and husband Jim Nugent; Jeanne O'Hara; three brothers: Virgil and wife Virginia Proffit; Lawrence Proffit; and Paul Ferrarello; three sisters-in-law: Bernita and husband Dale Doonan; Phyllis and husband George Marshall; and Lorna and husband Lester Kinney.She is survived by three children: Roxanne and husband Tony Petersen of Kimballton; Roger Jr. Parker and wife Lisa of Arvada, Colo.; and Douglas Parker and wife Pamela of Elk Horn; nine grandchildren: Mindy and husband Andy Cathcart; Christopher Petersen (Chloe Westphal); Nickolas Petersen and wife Emily; Michael Parker and wife Elizabeth; Ryan Parker and wife Katrina; Dylan Parker (Clara Marchini); Sydney Parker (Eddie Ginnan); Mallory and husband Jordan Androy; and Nolan Parker; nine great-grandchildren: Brady and Mason Cathcart; Cadence, Cora and Marshall Petersen; Avery and Ada Parker; Braxton and Brayden Androy; two brothers-in-law Lloyd Wray and wife Pat Parker and Gene O'Hara; and a sister-in-law Ramona McDole; other relatives and friends.