A Celebration of Life for Tena Larson, 51, of Kennard, Neb., will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick's Parish Center in Audubon. A memory sharing will be at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon.
Margaret Christine Joens Larson was born May 17, 1968, the daughter of Paul and Judy Joens and died July 24, 2019 in Kennard.
She is survived by her husband, Desmond Larson, and daughter Desiree; her brothers and sisters, Dennis (Laurel) Joens, Paulette (Ron) Chambers, Kim (Mark) Holmgren, Jerry (Theresa) Joens, her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Sheryl Smith, Elayne Larson and Gordy (Bonnie) Larson.
