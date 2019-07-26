Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Christine "Tena" (Joens) Larson


1968 - 2019
Send Flowers
Margaret Christine "Tena" (Joens) Larson Obituary

A Celebration of Life for Tena Larson, 51, of Kennard, Neb., will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick's Parish Center in Audubon. A memory sharing will be at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon.
Margaret Christine Joens Larson was born May 17, 1968, the daughter of Paul and Judy Joens and died July 24, 2019 in Kennard.
She is survived by her husband, Desmond Larson, and daughter Desiree; her brothers and sisters, Dennis (Laurel) Joens, Paulette (Ron) Chambers, Kim (Mark) Holmgren, Jerry (Theresa) Joens, her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Sheryl Smith, Elayne Larson and Gordy (Bonnie) Larson.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.