|
|
Margaret Christine "Tena" Larson, the daughter of Paul and Judith (Schoonover) Joens, was born May 17, 1968 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, and died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Neb., at the age of 51 years, 2 months and 7 days.
Tena was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Chuch in Audubon. She was born and raised in Audubon. She attended school in Audubon graduating with the Class of 1986. Following graduation, Tena attended Cornell College in Mt. Vernon from 1986-1988 where she majored in music. She loved playing the trumpet, until she knocked out her front teeth on the school merry-go-round. She then switched to the baritone. She received the John Phillps Sousa Award for her musical talents.
Tena had various jobs when she left college. She moved to Omaha, Neb., where she nannied and worked at Bingo King, until she bought her first home. She then worked at Principal Insurance processing claims, United Health as an audit and recovery for disputes and appeals from the doctors on over-payments. Tena enjoyed her Victory motorcycles. Her highlight was riding on Route 66, through Pikes Peak and the Bandlands. She made many memorable trips .
On June 23rd, 2000, she was united in marriage to Desmond Ray Larson, along with his daughter Desiree. The ceremony took place at her parents' home in Audubon.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Judith and Paul Joens; father and mother-in-law, Gordon and Roberta Larson; and niece Heather Joens Ford.
Survivors include her husband, Desmond Larson, Kennard, Neb., daughter, Desiree Larson, Arlington, Neb.; brother, Dennis (Laurel) Joens, Buffalo Center; Paulette (Ron) Chambers, Panora; sister, Kim (Mark) Holmgren, Waskish, Minn.; brother, Jerry (Theresa) Joens, Exiar; sister-in-law, Sheryl Smith, Yutan, Neb.; sister-in-law, Elayne Larson, Blair, Neb.; brother-in-law, Gordon (Bonnie) Larson, Jr., Blair, Neb.; aunt, Kathy Harvey, Parrish, Fla.; Grace Donnely, Stuart; Jasmine her four-legged fur baby; other relatives and friends.
Inurnment of the remains was in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019