Marlene Gail Jensen
Sept. 3, 1937 – Nov. 19, 2020
Memorial services for Marlene Gail Jensen, 83, were held at the Audubon Church of Christ at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, with Pastor Heath Hansen officiating. Burial was at the Maple Grove Cemetery following the service. Hockenberry Family Care in Audubon, was in charge of the arrangements.
Marlene Gail (Barnett) Jensen, 83 of Audubon, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn. Marlene was born in Harlan, on Sept. 3, 1937, to Cly Ray Barnett and Alta Mae (Baker) Barnett. Marlene attended school in Harlan and graduated with the class of 1955.
On Feb. 22, 1956, Marlene was united in marriage to Richard Duane Jensen at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon and to this union three children were born, Scot, Kurtis and Traci. They lived in Ft. Knox, Ky., while Richard was stationed with the U.S. Army. Upon returning to Audubon, they became engaged in farming until 1995. Although hardly ever being on a farm, Marlene adjusted to being a "farm wife" and enjoyed helping with field work and kept busy delivering meals to the field, which always included her chocolate chip cookies. Over the years Marlene also worked for McCall Monuments and ABC Credit Corp.
Marlene became a Christian while she was young, and worship and her faith have always been an important part of her life. She wants everyone to know "Life has been awesome, and Heaven is so much more!!" Marlene is now united with her loved ones already in heaven and awaits the arrival of more family and friends in the future.
Some of her favorite pastimes throughout the years have been bowling, square dancing, horseback riding, reading, oil and watercolor painting, attending Bible study groups, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Marlene was very active in her church and her grandchildren's lives; it was a rare event if she was not in attendance at their sporting events cheering them on.
She was preceded in death by her two children, Kurtis Lee on July 16, 1978 and Scot Richard on Sept. 16, 2020; her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, J. Edwin and Marian (Nelsen) Jensen; brother, Richard Barnett; sister-in-law in infancy; and brothers-in-law, Roger Jensen and Virgil Jensen.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Richard of 64 years; her daughter, Traci Clarke (Dale) of Casey; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Jensen of Carroll. Grandchildren: Jesse Clarke (Jasmine) of Adair, Michael Clarke (Jenna) of Menlo, Stephen Clarke (Kailey James) of Redfield and Katie Clarke of Casey, step-grandchildren: Kirra Steinkamp of Carroll and Dr. Gregory Banks (Ania) of Barrington, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Rylie, Skylar and Myles Clarke, McKinley Clarke; step-grandchildren: Parker, Avery and Harper Steinkamp, Maria Banks; brothers, Rocky Barnett (Jean) of Harlan, Lee Barnett (Jennifer) of Newton; a sister, Kitty (Barnett) Jensen of Loveland, Colo.; brothers-in-law, Robert Jensen (Pam) of Audubon, Clark Jensen (Chris) of Ankeny; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Barnett of Oskaloosa, Shirley Jensen (Dan) of Audubon and Shirley Grabill (Sam) of Audubon; many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
