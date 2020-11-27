Melvin O. Andersen
Dec. 5, 1940 – Nov. 18, 2020
A private family graveside service for Melvin O. Andersen, 79, will be held in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery, Elk Horn. Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is in charge of the arrangements.
Melvin O. Andersen, 79, of Elk Horn, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn.
Melvin Olla Andersen was born December 5, 1940. He was the son of Olla Andrew Andersen and Elna Rasmussen Andersen.
He graduated from Elk Horn High School in 1959. Then attended Simpson College and went to Minneapolis Radio and Broadcasting School and then to the Missouri School of Auctioneering. He was also involved in the hay business, being known as "Hay Mel!" He married Jacquelyn Jenkins on Feb. 16, 1963, and was a member of the Elk Horn Lutheran Church.
Preceding Melvin in death were his parents, Olla and Elna Andersen of Elk Horn; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Andersen; two brothers, Ervin of Walnut, and Kenneth of Elk Horn; two sisters-in-law, Ruby Andersen and Wanda Andersen of Elk Horn.
Melvin was blessed by three children, Kenton Andersen of Lincoln, Neb., Kathryn (James Kilworth) of Elk Horn and Kristopher Andersen of Elk Horn; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and his wife of 57 years, Jacquie of Elk Horn.
Memorials and condolences may be mailed to Jacquie Andersen at 4001 Main St., Elk Horn, IA 51531.
Condolences may also be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.