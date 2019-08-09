|
Funeral services for Nancy A. Kessler, 66, will be conducted by Pastor Kelley Pedersen on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The honorary casket bearers will be Meaghan Kessler Marro, John Marro, Dan Thomas, Dan Mennenoh, Hunter Chaseon Marro, Peyton June "P.J." Thomas, Gary Rasmussen, Angela Cabal-Kessler, and Kathryn M. Kessler. Bearers will be Trevor Beckendorf, Thomas Nielsen, Joseph Kessler, Katie Thomas, Molly Kessler, Hillary Kessler, and Mark Kessler.
Nancy Anne Kessler, the daughter of Leo and Donna June (Eginoire) Kessler was born March 26, 1953 in Primghar, and died peacefully on July 30, 2019 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon, at the age of 66 years, 4 months, and 4 days.
Nancy was baptized at the Presbyterian Church in Indianola, and confirmed at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. She attended Indianola Community Schools until 1964 when the family moved to Audubon. Nancy enjoyed studying at the Audubon Community Schools, graduating with the High School Class of 1971. Following graduation, Nancy reflected on her life and pondered how she could make the greatest impact on the world. She chose to be a special education teacher, and having had plenty of practice having cared for and taught her younger brother Mark, she felt the practice would aid her in her future endeavors.
Nancy attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., where she received her degree in teaching with an emphasis on special education. Nancy taught in Kellerton, for one year then returned to college at Northwest Missouri State University, earning her Master's in Education degree. Nancy explored teaching at a school of higher education and taught for two years at Upper Iowa University, but feeling more appreciated by younger children, Nancy then moved to Atlantic, to teach for more than seven years. Later she was an area special education consultant for two years until budget cuts caused the school to eliminate her position.
Not being discouraged, Nancy found a position in the Carlisle School District teaching special education in Hartford. She taught there for more than 30 years, retiring on May 15, 2013. She barely had time to enjoy her retirement when she was summoned home to help care for her mother, Donna. To fill any extra time she had available, she helped her brother operate the family business.
Nancy religiously took her mother to dialysis in Carroll, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and washed her clothes, took her to all her doctor appointments, and ran errands for her for more than six years until Donna died on Nov., 23, 2018.
Finally having some free time to herself, Nancy began planning the next portion of her life. Unfortunately, in February of 2019, doctors found a large mass in her colon, and she was immediately taken to Omaha, Neb., where emergency surgery was performed. Nancy survived the surgery and began the slow process of recovery. Her wounds healed quickly, and it was suggested she go through a regiment of chemotherapy.
She accepted the challenge and bravely faced the many side effects of the therapy, always keeping a positive attitude. Unfortunately, the third week of July she suffered a stroke. Nancy was life-flighted to Omaha where the blood clot was removed, but damage had been done to her system. Following many tests and withstanding endless pain, the doctors told Nancy her cancer was incurable. She chose to be relieved from any type of life support and requested to be moved to the Audubon County Memorial Hospital where she was given palliative care. Nancy was finally free from pain and rested peacefully until her death.
Nancy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. She was an excellent cook and always prepared Sunday meals for her brother and his family. Nancy loved to knit and crochet and was crocheting blankets for children with cancer at the hospital in Omaha. She loved her dog and cat, Hunnie Bear and Squeakie, and "the boys," Gizmo, Ziggy, Sparky, and Bennie, her brother's dogs. But most of all, she dearly loved her nieces and nephew who brought much joy to her life over the years.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her brother Mark and wife Angela Kessler of Audubon; her nieces and nephews: Meaghan K. and husband John Marro and their son Hunter of Parkland, Fla., Molly E. Kessler of Fort Meyers, Fla., Katie and husband Dan Thomas and their daughter Peyton June of Cape Coral, Fla., Joseph R. Kessler of Miami, Fla., and Hillary A. Kessler of Miami, Fla.; her special companions Hunnie Bear and Squeakie; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019