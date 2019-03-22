Nancy Seufert - 52 - Devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grand-mother; passed unexpectedly Monday, March 11, 2019 at Summerville SC Medical Center.
She is greatly missed by her husband Clayton, sons Mike and Chris, daughters Judi and Kelly, and grand-children Mitchell, Brianna, Nathanial, and Garrett.
Open visitation will be 1-2 PM on Wednesday, March 20th at Fouts Funeral Home,
501 Normal Street, Woodbine, IA
Fouts Funeral Home
501 Normal St
Woodbine, IA 51579
(712) 647-2221
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019