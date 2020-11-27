Roger James Law

Oct. 28, 1934 – Nov. 20, 2020

Roger James Law, 86, who moved to Colorado after growing up in Audubon, died peacefully on Nov. 20, 2020 after a brief battle with Covid. He had been sharp as a tack and quite vibrant until the last two weeks of his life.

Roger was born in Hamlin, on Oct. 28, 1934 and grew up in nearby Audubon. After graduating from high school, he moved to Greeley, Colo., and attended the University of Northern Colorado. While there, he met and married Georgeann Christian of Lusk, Wyo. They were married 57 years and had two sons Richard and Stan Law. They moved to Colorado Springs in 1964 so he could open his shoe business.

Taking a brief detour from college, Roger signed a baseball contract with the St. Louis Browns (later the Baltimore Orioles). Rather than showing up to training camp, Roger opted to play baseball in the Marine Corps. While stationed in Hawaii, he played several exhibition games against the likes of Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, and Billy Martin of the NY Yankees.

After his military service, Roger returned to Greeley and UNC. He soon met and married the love of his life, Georgeann. He also bought into a shoe business and moved his growing family to Colorado Springs in 1964. Initially, he started off by owning and managing the shoe departments in The Fashion Bar and later Perkins-Shearer department stores. In the early to mid 1970s, he and his partners opened independent shoe stores. At one time, Roger's Shoes was scattered to four locations in Colorado Springs.

After "retiring" in the late 1990s, Roger focused on restoring his homes in the Old North End where he and his family had lived since 1970. In their three historic homes, it was common to see Roger taking a house down to its studs and rebuilding it to its original glory. Meanwhile, he was always there for Georgeann in whatever she needed, and he was always there for his sons as they grew up. He never missed an opportunity to play with his sons, watch CC hockey or just enjoy time with friends. And one of his enduring legacies was his relentless and passionate support of downtown Colorado Springs.

Roger was a wonderful husband, father, businessman, and carpenter. Out of his work ethic, his creative passion, and relentless spirit flowed the remarkable achievements of his business, the beauty of their home restorations, his incredible carpentry, and the success of any project Georgeann took on.

Roger was a giving and generous soul. So, in lieu of any flowers, please consider making a donation to Pikes Peak Hospice, Audubon High School or any charity of your choosing.

Roger was preceded in death by his wife Georgeann, his parents Mel and Flossie Law, his brother Richard Law, his sister-in-law Shirley Law, and his sister Dot.

He is survived by his sons Richard (Nancy) Law of Colorado Springs and Stan (Shawn) Law of Edmond, Okla. In addition to scattered other relatives, he is also survived by his grandchildren David (Carol) Law, James (Gergana) Law, Katie (Sam) Anderlaw, Jack (Noelle) Law and Sarah (Brandon) Rodriguez.

The family hopes to host a memorial gathering at some time in the future.



