A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Roland E. Peterson, 59, was held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Westside Church in Fremont, Neb. with Pastor Mike Wenig officiating. Disposition of the cremated remains will be at a later date. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon was in charge of the arrangements.
Roland "Ron" Eugene Peterson, the son of Richard and Jacqueline (Drews) Peterson was born March 4, 1960, in Fremont, Neb. and died Aug. 3, 2019, at his home in Kimballton, at the age of 59 years, 4 months, and 29 days.
Ron was baptized and confirmed at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, Neb. He attended Elkhorn Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1978. Ron then studied at the Nebraska College of Agriculture in Curtis, Neb., where he graduated with an associate certificate of Performance in Agri-Business. Ron returned to Elkhorn where he farmed with his grandfather Henry Drews. They grew row crops and raised livestock for many years. Ron then was employed at Christensen Lumber in Fremont, Nebraska where he was the yard office manager.
On Nov. 17, 2004, he was united in marriage to Lori Allen at the Church in Valley, Neb. They lived and worked in several communities settling in Kimballton, on July 27, 2019.
Ron was a member of the Westside Church in Fremont, Neb. He enjoyed team roping and went to Nationals three years in a row. Ron loved all types of animals especially his horse "Misfit". He loved watching Western movies especially John Wayne movies. But most of all he enjoyed being with his wife Lori.
Preceding him in death is his parents, and his brother Robert Peterson.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Peterson of Kimballton; his brother and sister; his sisters-in-law, Sheri Stewart of Overland Park, Kan., Lisa and husband Stephan Reynolds of Omaha, Neb., Debbie and husband Joseph McEwan of Omaha; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019