Funeral services for Rosalie L. Davis, 94, were conducted by Pastor Kelley Pedersen on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. Interment was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The casket bearers were Tim Davis, Jason Malloy, Aaron Davis, Andrew Malloy, Bob Malloy, and Lee Jensen.



Rosalie Lorraine Davis, the daughter of Harley and Lucille (Lucas) Chaney, was born Jan. 16, 1925, at her parents' home near Cumberland, and died March 12, 2019, at her home in Audubon, at the age of 94 years, 1 month, and 26 days.



Rosalie was baptized at the Christian Church in Audubon. She attended the Audubon Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1943. Rosalie then helped at the family jewelry store.

On Dec. 10, 1944, she was united in marriage to Grover Marshall Davis at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. They were unable to have their own children so they adopted and were blessed with three children Kathleen, Timothy, and Peggy. Rosalie and Grover moved to Middleton, where they were employed at the Ordinance Plant. Grover was inducted into the United States Army on Feb. 14, 1945, and then honorably discharged on June 26, 1946. During this time Rosalie lived with her parents in Audubon. Grover returned to Audubon and in 1948 Rosalie and Grover established Davis Plumbing and Heating. Rosalie was the bookkeeper for the business and was kept busy raising their family. They operated the business for over forty years before retiring and selling the business in 1988. Rosalie and Grover enjoyed traveling domestically and internationally. Grover died March 22, 2013. Rosalie lived in her home before moving to the Friendship Home in Audubon for a short time then was able to return to her home in November of 2018 under the care of her grandson Jason and his wife Tina.

Rosalie was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. She taught Sunday school and taught Bible School during the summer. Rosalie was a member of the P.E.O. sisterhood, the Eastern Star, and the Red Hats Society. Rosalie and Grover helped frame and mount all the pictures in the Old Park Hotel.

Preceding her in death was her husband Grover M. Davis; her daughter Peggy Malloy; her grandson Adam Davis; her parents Harley and Lucille Chaney; her brother Kennard and wife Virginia Chaney; and her brothers-in-law Fern and wife Elaine Davis and Mark and wife Alice Davis.

Survivors include her children Kathleen and husband Mel Malachosky of Keosauqua, and Tim Davis of Orem, Utah; her son-in-law Bob Malloy of Westside; her grandchildren Aaron and wife Evelyn Davis of American Forks, Utah, Katie and husband Jason Parkin of Lehi, Utah, Jason and wife Tina Malloy of Audubon. Robert Malloy, Jr. and wife Andrea of Exira, and Danielle and husband Jeremy Warren of Neosho, Mo.; her granddaughter-in-law Kristen Davis of Orem; her great-grandchildren Abby Davis of American Forks, Utah, Alexa Davis and Kaylie Davis both of Draper, Utah, Jaden Parkin and Brooklyn Parkin both of Lehi, Utah, Britney Malloy and Andrew Malloy and companion Tasha Andersen all of Audubon, Carmen Malloy and friend Taylor Storrer of Carroll, Danielle Malloy of Newton, Jocelyn, Trace, and Aria Malloy all of Exira, Dawson, Dillon, Dakota, and Brice Warren all of Neosho, Mo.; her great-great-grandchildren Takiah, Aurora Rose, and Austin Malloy all of Audubon; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.



