Funeral services for Thomas J. Godwin, 96, were conducted by Pastor Glen Meyers on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Christian Church in Exira. Interment was in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. The casket bearers were Tommy Godwin, Charlie Godwin, David Ryan, and Jack Ryan.
Thomas J. Godwin, the son of Thomas Harry and Eva Lulu (Hay) Godwin, was born Feb. 11, 1923, in Exira, and died Aug. 15, 2019, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, at the age of 96 years, 6 months, and 4 days.
Tom was baptized at the Exira Christian Church in Exira. He attended the Exira Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1940. Tom then studied at the Kemper Military School in Booneville, Mo., before entering the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering in 1945. Tom attended fighter pilot school and then was stationed at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines.
On June 27, 1948, he was united in marriage to Anita Atherton in Walnut, Ill. They were blessed with three children Thomas A., Douglas "Bernie", and Cynthia. Tom was honorably discharged and they returned to Exira where they made their home. Tom helped operate the family business, Kozy Manufacturing. They built farm structures and prefabricated homes for many years until Tom retired.
During retirement Tom and Anita enjoyed doing many activities together. Tom was an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed fly fishing and tying his own flies. He was an accomplished photographer and had a dark room where he developed all his own film. He enjoyed golfing and "camping" in their RV.
Tom was a member of the Exira Christian Church in Exira. He also was a proud member of the Exira Post #332, American Legion.
Preceding him in death was his son Douglas "Bernie" Bernard Godwin; his parents; and his brother-in-law Roy A. Atherton.
Survivors include his wife Anita Godwin of Exira; his children Thomas A. Godwin of Exira and Cynthia and husband John Ryan of Darien, Conn.; his grandchildren Tommy Godwin of Kansas City, Kan., Captain Charles Godwin of Fort Sills, Okla., Margaret Godwin of Queenstown, New Zealand, David and wife Laura Ryan, Jack and wife Molly Ryan, and Anne Ryan all of New York City, N.Y.; his great-granddaughter Paige Atherton Ryan of New York City; his sister-in-law Jeanne Atherton of Walnut, Ill., a niece, nephew, other relatives and many friends.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL on Aug. 23, 2019