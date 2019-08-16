|
|
On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Tris Tracy Albright, a loving husband and father of 3, passed away at the age of 59.
Tris was born July 18, 1960 in Brookings, S.D. to Donn and Rhea Albright. Tris pursued a career as an electrician and on Nov. 23, 1985 he married Brenda Louise Allen. Together they raised three beautiful daughters Taylor, Teagan, and Tess.
Tris enjoyed activities with his family and friends including riding motorcycles, 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, boating, target practicing, camping and having summer bonfires. He enjoyed building things out of wood and metal as well as customizing motorcycles, vehicles and anything else he could alter with his unique ideas.
Tris loved being outdoors and taking on new projects. His love for building, fixing, and collecting was only surpassed by his love for his wife and children. He was known for his determination and straight-forward approach to life. He expected no more from others than what he was willing to give of himself, which often set the bar high for all who knew him. But he loved his family and friends and would do anything for anyone.
Preceding him in death are his grandparents, Wayne and Louise Albright and Alvin and Delma Hoberg; his uncle Dixon Hoberg and his nephew, Bryce Albright.
Tris is survived by his wife Brenda; his three daughters: Taylor, Teagan and Tess; his parents Donn and Rhea (Hoberg) Albright, his two brothers Ty and Trevor; Ty's children: Jessica (Albright) Becker and her children and Mack Albright; Trevor's daughter, Caitlin Albright, and his uncle Dexter Hoberg.
A Celebration of Tris Albright's life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Blue Grass Inn and Suites located at 2073 Hwy 71, Audubon, Iowa from 1 to 4 p.m.
Cards and Condolences may be sent to the Albright Family at 303 South Division St. West, Audubon, IA 50025.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019