Vareld "Swede" Englin

May 26, 1926 – May 25, 2020



Vareld "Swede" Englin, 93, of Garner, formerly of Audubon, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Parc Hall Care Center in Emmetsburg.



Due to Covid 19, a private family funeral service for the descendants of Swede and Joy will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner, with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner. The church service will be streamed on the St. Paul Lutheran Facebook page, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6th.



Memorials may be directed to the family for later charitable distribution. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Vareld "Swede" Gene Curtis Englin, the son of Oscar and Rosetta (Carlson) Englin, was born May 26, 1926 on a farm near Darfur, Minn. He attended country school across the road from his home through the eighth grade and then began helping full-time on the family farm. On April 13, 1946, he was married to Joyce Lorayne Wellman at the Methodist Church in St. James, Minn. To this union six children were born. They farmed in Watonwan County, in south central Minnesota, until 1962 when they moved to Audubon. At that time, Swede began employment with Archer Oil as a district manager for 13 Iowa counties. In 1968, he began his career as a Moorman's Feed salesman, a role he enjoyed until his retirement in 1988. Swede also ran his own small livestock farm operation during his years with Moorman's. In their early retirement years, he and Joy spent time in numerous parts of the United States helping build churches with both Mission Builders and Laborers for Christ. During those same years, they also often worked at Ingham-Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camps. In 1995, Swede and Joy moved to Garner, to be located closer to their three youngest children and their families.



Nothing was more important to Swede than his Christian faith. He and Joy very intentionally raised their children in that faith by striving to lead by example and making sure their family clearly knew the importance and the value of faith for their own lives. They believed no greater gift than faith could ever be passed on from them to the family they were blessed with, and loved with all their hearts. A close second to his faith was his love and unwavering commitment to his wife of over 74 years and his family. Joy was the love of his life and he was always happy to help his family in any way he could. Swede also genuinely enjoyed people and was a stranger to few. He sought, and usually found, the best in the people who crossed his path, no matter their social status or their popularity with others. He had a positive attitude and was always quick with a handsome smile, along with some words that had a way of making others know he was a really "good guy" and fun to be around. Farming was one of his first loves, and for his entire life he remained a farmer at heart. Swede was skilled at, and enjoyed, building/creating things that had practical applications on the farm.



Swede was a very supportive, active and longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. He was active in 4-H as both a member and a leader. Swede and Joy enjoyed the years they were members of the Audubon Campers Club.



Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Joy, of Emmetsburg; children, Rosetta (Randall) Thron, Melbourne, Fla., Gene (Pam) Englin, Emmetsburg, Gary (Marlene) Englin, Audubon, Lynelle (Mark) Hansen, Humboldt, Eileen (Mike) Madsen, Garner and John (Kaye) Englin, Cedar Falls; grandchildren: Todd (Candace) Anderson, Jill (Steve) McFarland-Packard, Phillip (Jen) Thron, Nicholas (Stephanie) Thron, Jeff (Alice) Englin, Dan (Heather) Englin, Mike (Heather) Englin, Stef (John) Stenberg, Julie (Ivan) Collins, Owen (Erin) Englin, Tony (Stacie) Englin, Jim (Chanda) Englin, Joy (Mark) Schreiber, Eric (Rosie) Hansen, David (Tammy) Hansen, Emily (Minsoo) Seo, Bethany (Eric) Hythecker, Steven (Abby) Madsen, Katelyn (Jeremy) Nicholson, Megan (Justin) Janssen and Jake Englin; fifty-nine great-grandchildren; sister, Merlie (Dennis) Kluver; brothers-in-law, Leon (Marion) Wellman, Chuck (Alice) Wellman, Gloyd, Jr. (Roxanne) Wellman; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Harry) Peters; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Rosetta Englin; stepmother, Emma (Frank) Rempel; father-in-law and mother-in-law Gloyd and Lena (Kintzi) Wellman; brother, Marvin (Joni) Englin; sister, Elvona (Ray) Aden; brother-in-law, LeRoy (Maria) Wellman; grandson-in-law,Greg McFarland; and nephews, Richard Wellman and Greg Wellman.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store