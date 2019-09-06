|
Funeral services for Viola M. Kilworth, 84, were conducted by Pastor Steven Frock at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Exira Lutheran Church. Interment was in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. The casket bearers were Mark Kilworth, John Kilworth, James Kilworth, Diane Bierbach, Paul Hitzel, Bridgette Johnson, Gretchen Kilworth, Kendal Paulsen, Jessica Steen, Witni Kilworth, Jameson Kilworth, and Josten Kilworth.
Viola "Vi" Mae Kilworth, the ninth of 10 children of Peter C. and Anna (Lauritsen) Petersen was born Dec. 17, 1934, at her parents' home on a farm near Bethany Lutheran Church east of Kimballton, and died Sept. 1, 2019, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, at the age of 84 years, 8 months, and 14 days.
Vi was baptized and confirmed at the Bethany Lutheran Church. When Vi was a young child, the family moved to a farm east of Exira. She began her education in rural schools there. Then the family moved west of Sharon. Vi's mother died when Vi was nine and her younger sister, Shirley was seven. The two girls helped their father take care of the house work. When Vi completed the eighth grade at age 14, she helped other families with their household duties and also helped when someone had a baby. Later she was employed at several cafes and at Wilson Drug Store in Audubon, as a cashier.
On Dec. 28, 1952, she was united in marriage to Darrell Kilworth at the Bethany Lutheran Church east of Kimballton. They were blessed with four children Joan, Mark, John and James. Shortly after they were married, on Jan. 5, 1953, Darrell was inducted into the U.S. Army and was later discharged on Oct. 13, 1954. When Darrell returned, they moved onto his grandfather's farm. Vi helped Darrell operate the farm where they grew row crops and raised livestock. She brought meals to the men working in the fields during planting and harvesting seasons. Vi enjoyed watching the birds from her window and also tagged Monarch Butterflies, to track their migration. In 1972, Vi became a substitute rural mail carrier. During this time Vi studied and in 1978 received her GED from Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. She continued as a substitute rural mail carrier and later was a full time carrier from 1990 until she retired in 1995. Vi and Darrell enjoyed traveling to Europe and other areas of the world. But most of all she enjoyed the many activities with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Vi was a member of the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. She has been a member of the Merry Meeters, a neighborhood club, for over 60 years. Through the years she has done cake decorating, ceramics, china painting, some hardanger, and tatting. Vi helped coordinate the local blood drives and was a 10-gallon plus donor. She was a member of neighborhood card club and played pinochle for many years. The annual Harvest Moon hay rides she and Darrell hosted were special events enjoyed by many and food was always a big part of all activities. Vi enjoyed cooking for family and friends and it was never a chore but a pleasure. Vi and Darrell were members of the Exira Park Committee and helped plan the gazebo and the Memorial Flood Park for those who perished in the 1958 flood.
Preceding her in death were her parents Peter and Anna Petersen; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Alonzo and Sadie Kilworth; her brothers and sisters Elizabeth and husband H. LaVern Anderson, Lewis and wife Marie Petersen, Leonard and wife Lily Petersen, Florence and husband Milo "Bud" Anderson, Delores and husband Russell Anderson, Adellia and husband Arnold Deist, Ernest and wife Jane Petersen, and Franklin and wife Vera Petersen; her brothers-in-law Hugh Kilworth and Walter and wife Nadine Kilworth.
Survivors include her husband Darrell Kilworth of Exira; her children Joan and husband Bert Hitzel of Urbandale, and their family Paul and wife Andrea Hitzel of Grimes, and Diane and husband Dan Bierbach of Denver, Colo., Mark Kilworth of Houston, Texas, John and wife Bernadette Kilworth of Brayton, and their family Bridgette and husband Brad Johnson of Brayton, and Gretchen Kilworth and special friend Andrew Rudolphi both of West Des Moines, James and wife Kathi Kilworth of Elk Horn, and their family Kendal and husband Blair Paulsen of Council Bluffs, Jessica Steen and special friend Greg Richter both of Atlantic, Witni Kilworth of Brayton, Jameson Kilworth and Josten Kilworth both of Elk Horn; numerous great-grandchildren; her sister Shirley Sherman of St. Joseph, Mo., and sister-in-law Doris Anne and husband John Byrne of Eugene, Ore.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family prefers memorials be directed to the Exira Fire Department in Exira.
Published in AUDUBON COUNTY ADVOCATE JOURNAL from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019