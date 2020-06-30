A'La Perle Ashley Hickman
A'La Perle Ashley Hickman
Aiken, SC—Age 99, entered into eternal rest on Mon., June 29, 2020. A viewing will be held on today from 3 PM-6 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the A'La Perle Hickman Scholarship Fund made payable to Iota Lambda Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., P.O. Box 3253, Aiken, SC 29802. MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME, 136 Kershaw St., SE - Aiken, SC 29801 - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Miller's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller's Funeral Home
136 Kershaw St. SE
Aiken, SC 29801
803-649-2055
