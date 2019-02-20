The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
A. Millard Cox Jr.


A. Millard Cox Jr. Obituary
Entered into rest Sunday, February 17, 2019, Albert Millard Cox, Jr., 92, husband of the late Virginia Lorraine Cox.

Mr. Cox was a native of Augusta, graduating from Academy of Richmond County. He served in the U.S. Navy, Marshal Islands, 1945-1946. Mr. Cox retired from Colonial Stores after 30 years. He was also a retired contractor, owning his own construction business, Cox Painting. Mr. Cox was a member of the National Hills Lyons Club, a former Coliseum Authority member and a member of National Hills Baptist Church.

Family members include his daughter: Kris Hanna of Watkinsville, GA; two grandchildren: Dr. Wendy Hanna of Albuquerque, NM and Sarah Hanna of Plano, TX; and a cousin: Roger Sidener.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Cox is also predeceased by his parents, Albert M. Cox, Sr. and Abbie Langley Cox, and his son, Harold Cox.

The funeral service will be graveside, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Westover Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Humane Society, P.O. Box 12035, Augusta, GA 30914.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019
