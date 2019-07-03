Dr. A. Reginald "Reggie" Pilcher, 72, loving husband of Pamela Pilcher, entered into rest on Saturday, June 29, 2019.



Reggie was born and raised in Macon, GA. He was a graduate of A. R. Willingham High School in Macon, GA and Middle Georgia College in Cochran, GA. He then moved to Augusta to attend Augusta College. After graduation, he began his teaching career at Langford Junior High School in 1969. He also taught at Augusta Country Day School and Westside High School. In 1975, he became Comprehensive Health Planning Director of Lower Savannah Regional Planning and Development Council and stayed in this position until he started medical school at Medical College of Georgia in 1980, where he was president of his freshmen class. He completed his pediatric residency at MCG during which he was instrumental in the development of the Child Advocacy Center of Augusta. Reggie practiced Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine for over 32 years in Augusta. He served as President of the Medical Staff of Doctors Hospital in 2008. He was honored and proud to be selected as "Doctor of the Year" on four occasions by the Columbia County Magazine.



His life was devoted to and driven by a thirst for knowledge and teaching, but he had many passions that included: science, hunting, fishing, golf, cooking, gardening, writing poetry, wine, and hoarding (which he referred to as "collecting"). His greatest passion, however, was spending time with friends and family.



Family members, in addition to his wife, include his children: Carson Pilcher (Ellen), Fran Botzis (Michael), Melissa Dupree (Chris), Holly Martin (Troy), Morgan Pilcher, and Mallory Pilcher; grandchildren: Stiles Pilcher, Benjamin, Harrison and Alexander Botzis, Cailey, Jackson, Maggie, and Saxon Dupree, Peyton and Carolyn Martin; and siblings: Connie Pilcher, Kerry Pilcher (Janane), Tommy Pilcher and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Alton Pilcher, and his mother, Katherine Copeland.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church with the Reverend Grady Mosley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Children's Hospital of Georgia, 1120 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30912; Cancer Research Institute Web Donation, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006-311; the National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030; or Trump's 2020 Presidential Campaign, Donald J. Trump President, Inc. C/O Trump Tower, 725 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10022.



