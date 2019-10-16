Home

A. Thelma Danforth

A. Thelma Danforth Obituary
Mrs. A. Thelma Danforth
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Annie Thelma McKie Danforth, of Carolina Springs Road, entered into rest October 15, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Old Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Danforth, a native of Aiken County was a member of Old Macedonia Baptist Church. She was employed by Sun Trust Bank.
Survivors include three sisters, Rose Rivers, Brenda McLean and Cynthia (Darrell) McMullen; two brothers, Bernard (Donna) McKie and Vernon (Angeles) McKie. one aunt, Willie Mae Walker; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
