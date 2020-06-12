Aaron Hobson
1951 - 2020
Hephzibah , GA—Our dear beloved Aaron Hobson, 68 entered into rest on June 8, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 1:00 PM at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens with the Rev. James Kendrick Sr. officiating.
Social distancing will be observed.
He leaves a beam of light to cherish his loving memories to his devoted wife, Joyce Hobson of 40 years; mother Lettice Hobson; son Timothy Stone (Kelli); daughter Shuntrice Goodson (Mike); son Jerel Stone (Rokeya); 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; three sisters; five brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be from 5-7 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home, 314A Laney Walker Blvd. Augusta, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
