Aaron HobsonHephzibah , GA—Our dear beloved Aaron Hobson, 68 entered into rest on June 8, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 1:00 PM at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens with the Rev. James Kendrick Sr. officiating.Social distancing will be observed.He leaves a beam of light to cherish his loving memories to his devoted wife, Joyce Hobson of 40 years; mother Lettice Hobson; son Timothy Stone (Kelli); daughter Shuntrice Goodson (Mike); son Jerel Stone (Rokeya); 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; three sisters; five brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be from 5-7 PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at C.A. Reid Memorial Funeral Home, 314A Laney Walker Blvd. Augusta, GA