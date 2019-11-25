Home

Aaron Joseph Rachels


1991 - 2019
Atlanta, Georgia—Aaron Joseph Rachels, 28, entered into rest on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta, Ga.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel with Neal Herriman officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Aaron was born in Augusta and was a 2009 graduate of Harlem High School where he played on the HHS Baseball Team. He also graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Civil Engineering Degree. He loved his Atlanta Braves, Georgia Southern Eagles and Florida Gators.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother and step-father, Linda and Joe Morbit; his brothers, Austin Rachels, Ben Morbit and Jacob L. Peninger; his grandmothers, Mary Thompson, Beverly Thompson and Ursula E. Morbit; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Henry Rachels, his grandfathers, Clyde Thompson, Samuel H. Morbit and Henry Rachels; and a cousin, Jake Peninger.
Pallbearers will be Danny Johnson, Micah Herriman, Jonathan Herriman, Chris Gurlach, Ryan Gurlach and Seth Stratton.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until time of service in Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 25, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2019
