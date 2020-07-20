Aaron Padgett
Augusta, GA—Mr. Aaron Reeves Lavail Padgett entered into rest on July 13, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Garden. Survivors are his fiancé, Tiandra Anthony; mother, Lisa Padgett (Jimmy) Graham; father, Henry Sibert; sisters, Olivia Padgett, Dorian Brown, Vernique Sibert; brothers, Austin Vega, Luke Vega, Jimmy Judah Graham; daughter, Amarie Burns; and a host of other relatives. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 12 to 5 p.m. with social distancing and masks required.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
