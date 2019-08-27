|
Aaron Williams
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Aaron Williams entered into rest on Monday, August 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Matris Mims officiating. Interment will follow at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors include his daughter, Carmen Williams; sons, Ricky Williams, Dallis ( Ann) Daniels; seven grandchildren; four great- grandchildren and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019