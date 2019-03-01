|
|
Abdolmisagh Rassekh, entered into rest on February 27, 2019- his 84th birthday.
Dr. Rassekh was born in Iran where he was a pharmacist and medical laboratory director. He was a believer in Baha'u'llah and was a member of the CSRA Baha'i faith community. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isac and Siba Rassekh; and his daughter, Roya Rassekh.
He is survived by his wife, Rezvanieh Rassekh; two children, Roza Yazhari (Sepehr) and Riaz Rassekh (Fariba); brother, Bijan Rassekh; and three grandchildren, Kevin Yazhari, Annis Rassekh, and Abbas Rassekh.
Prayers will be said at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Additional prayers and a reception will begin Saturday evening at 5:00 P.M. at Platt's Belair Road.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platt's Funeral Home 337 North Belair Road Evans, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019