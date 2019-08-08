Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Providence Baptist Church
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Providence Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Abe Frazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abe Alfred Frazier Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abe Alfred Frazier Jr. Obituary
Mr. Abe Alfred Frazier, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Abe Alfred Frazier, Jr., of Greene Street, entered into rest August 6, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday, August 12, 2019 at Second Providence Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Albert M. James officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in Second Providence Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Frazier, a native of Aiken County was a 1977 graduate of North Augusta High School. He received an Associate degree from Pierce Business College, Philadelphia, PA. He loved volunteering at the Gap Ministries.
Survivors include two sisters, Audrey (Rev. Ronnie) Spry and Francine Cook; two nephews, Marcus (Dana) Cook and Jarvis (Tasha) Cook; two nieces, Hope (Fred) Williams and ShaRon (Melvin) Dukes; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Audrey (Rev. Ronnie) Spry, 3424 Wheeler Road, Augusta or after 2 pm Sunday at the funeral home.The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 am Monday.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/09/2019 and 08/11/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now