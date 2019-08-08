|
|
Mr. Abe Alfred Frazier, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Abe Alfred Frazier, Jr., of Greene Street, entered into rest August 6, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday, August 12, 2019 at Second Providence Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Albert M. James officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in Second Providence Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Frazier, a native of Aiken County was a 1977 graduate of North Augusta High School. He received an Associate degree from Pierce Business College, Philadelphia, PA. He loved volunteering at the Gap Ministries.
Survivors include two sisters, Audrey (Rev. Ronnie) Spry and Francine Cook; two nephews, Marcus (Dana) Cook and Jarvis (Tasha) Cook; two nieces, Hope (Fred) Williams and ShaRon (Melvin) Dukes; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Audrey (Rev. Ronnie) Spry, 3424 Wheeler Road, Augusta or after 2 pm Sunday at the funeral home.The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 am Monday.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/09/2019 and 08/11/2019
