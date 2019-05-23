Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Abraham Fitts
Mr. Abraham Fitts Jr. entered into rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Faith Temple Missionary Baptist Church with Evangelist Patricia Fitts- Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are his mother, Lizzie Fitts; children, Carlos Fitts, Margarette Fitts; brother, Thomas Fitts; sisters Leola(Leroy) Taylor, Liz Fitts; grandchildren, Jeremiah Fitts, Nevaeh Fitts and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 23, 2019
