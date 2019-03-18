Home

Abu Al Bukhari

Abu Al Bukhari Obituary
Brother Abu Al Bukhari entered into rest on March 16, 2019 at his residence.

Abu was born and raised in Richmond County, Georgia. He attended School in Richmond County and graduated from T. W. Josey High School and Augusta Tech. He also served in the U. S. Reserves. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Meadows, Sr.

He is survived by one son, Jordan McGhee; three daughters, Rasheedah, AaTikah and Khadeegah Al Bukhari; his devoted mother, Vinnie Meadows, Augusta, GA; one brother, Bobby Meadows, Jr., Augusta, GA; one sister, Deborah Bell, Renton, Washington; a devoted friend, Masgid Al Quran; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2019
