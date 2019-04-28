|
Funeral Services for Mr. A.C "Chip" Ballentine, Jr., 80, who entered into rest April 25, 2019, will be conducted Monday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel with Pastor Stephen Jones officiating. Entombment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Veterans Honors.
Mr. Ballentine was native of Mansfield, OH, having made North Augusta his home for the past 49 years. He was a US Army veteran of Vietnam and a member of the North Augusta Southern Methodist Church. Mr. Ballentine retired from Glaxo Smith Kline with over 35 years of service and enjoyed RVing in his spare time. He will be fondly remembered as a family man who loved spending time with those he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, Abner and Elizabeth Ballentine and a grandson, Patrick Price.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years Louise Ballentine; a son Sidney C. Ballentine, Delaware; three daughters, Dottie (Timothy) Price, North Augusta, Temple (Wayne) Ferrell, Fredericksburg, VA, Vickie Ballentine, North Augusta; a sister Elizabeth (Jim) Wilson, Wilmington, NC; five grandchildren, Jennifer Price, Dominic Ferrell, Nathaniel Ferrell, Dakota Byrd and Dillon Sikes.
Pallbearer will be his Dominic Ferrell, Nathaniel Ferrell, Dakota Byrd and Dillon Sikes.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to North Augusta Southern Methodist Church, 615 West Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019