A.C. Storey
A.C. Storey
Augusta, GA—Adrian Clary Storey, Jr., 89, husband of the late Maude C. Storey, entered into rest on October 5, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from Hillcrest Memorial Park, at 2:00 P.M., with the Reverend Patrick Latta officiating.
Mr. Storey, a native and lifelong resident of Augusta, was the son of the late Adrian Clary and Lee Ellen Hoover Storey, Sr. He had retired as a machinist and throughout his career had worked for DuPont, Georgia Iron Works and Cooks Machine Shop. He was also a craftsman and had done carpentry work with his father's company A.C. Storey & Sons Construction. Mr. Storey loved to be outdoors, he loved to hunt and fish and in his retirement had been the Farm Manager and a Hunting Guide at Stone Brier Plantation.He was of the Baptist Faith.
Mr. Storey was preceded in death by his daughter, Katrina Dixon in 2008; and his siblings, Wayne and Ronnie Storey.
Survivors include his son, Michael Clary Storey; daughters, Debra Roberson (Charles Shearer), and Michelle Sconyers (Larry); brother, Danny Storey; a sister, Patricia Quattlebaum; grandchildren, Kurt Roberson (Amy), Crystal Graybill (Brannon), Kyle Roberson, Jonathon Dixon (Jennifer), Jenna Dixon (Dylan), Leslie Cole (Tim), Kris Storey (Darlene), Robert Blake Storey, and Larry "Les" Sconyers, Jr.; and his great grandchildren, Gage, Elise, Giles, Haley, Dylan, Garrett, Abigail, Savannah, Addison, Houston, Ridge, Nyla, Beckham, Nathanel, River, Ben, Maddie, Jake, Matthew, Katelyn, Chelsea, Audrey and Jayden.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/07/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
