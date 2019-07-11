Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Bledsoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam C. Bledsoe Sr.


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam C. Bledsoe Sr. Obituary
Mr. Adam C. Bledsoe Sr., 32, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Adam was the true definition of a man, as he took much pride in working to provide for his family. In his free time, he enjoyed playing with his children and cooking his infamous South Carolina barbecue. He was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. Adam will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Adam was preceded in death by his father, Richard Bledsoe. His survivors include; his wife, Brittany Bledsoe; his children, Adam C. Bledsoe Jr., and Mallory J. Bledsoe; mother, Virginia Bledsoe Glazzard; brother, Joshua (Nedra) Bledsoe; sister, Shauna (Victor) Bledsoe; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services in Adam's honor will be held at 12pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now