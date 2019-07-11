|
|
Mr. Adam C. Bledsoe Sr., 32, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Adam was the true definition of a man, as he took much pride in working to provide for his family. In his free time, he enjoyed playing with his children and cooking his infamous South Carolina barbecue. He was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. Adam will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Adam was preceded in death by his father, Richard Bledsoe. His survivors include; his wife, Brittany Bledsoe; his children, Adam C. Bledsoe Jr., and Mallory J. Bledsoe; mother, Virginia Bledsoe Glazzard; brother, Joshua (Nedra) Bledsoe; sister, Shauna (Victor) Bledsoe; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services in Adam's honor will be held at 12pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019