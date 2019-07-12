|
Mr. Adam Cho, 90, of Hephzibah, GA, loving father and husband of Janet Cho for 61 years, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Keysville Nursing Home and Rehab Center. He was born on January 27th, 1929 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
"Uncle Adam" as he was fondly known by many of his friends was retired from the US Army and Postal Service. He was a veteran of WWII and The Korean War. He received many accolades during his service including The Combat Infantry Badge. He retired from the Army in 1968 and continued his career as a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and again retired in 1991. He was a member of Masonic Richmond Lodge 412 S.A.M. and The 5th RCT Regimental Combat Team/Korean War Veterans, Hawaii, as well as a Red Cross Volunteer at the Eisenhower Medical Center at Fort Gordon. He enjoyed fishing, bicycling, jogging, and restoring automobiles and bicycles. He was a loving man who enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing his knowledge and stories with his sons and grand kids.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his younger brother, Alvin. He leaves behind a family to forever carry his memory in their hearts: Sons, Dexter Cho and wife Roxanne, Greg Cho and wife Geneva and Jason Cho; Grandchildren, Dexter Cho, Jr., Staci Annette, Robert Cho, CJ Cho, Kayla Cho and Lyndsey Cho; Great Grandchildren, Madison, Brooklyn, Kiana, Aloni, Manny Jr., Tiana and Kaia.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, July 14th at Hawaiian Style BBQ located at 1719 Gordon Hwy.
Final arrangements are being handled by Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 12, 2019