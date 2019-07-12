Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Cho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Cho


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam Cho Obituary
Mr. Adam Cho, 90, of Hephzibah, GA, loving father and husband of Janet Cho for 61 years, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Keysville Nursing Home and Rehab Center. He was born on January 27th, 1929 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"Uncle Adam" as he was fondly known by many of his friends was retired from the US Army and Postal Service. He was a veteran of WWII and The Korean War. He received many accolades during his service including The Combat Infantry Badge. He retired from the Army in 1968 and continued his career as a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and again retired in 1991. He was a member of Masonic Richmond Lodge 412 S.A.M. and The 5th RCT Regimental Combat Team/Korean War Veterans, Hawaii, as well as a Red Cross Volunteer at the Eisenhower Medical Center at Fort Gordon. He enjoyed fishing, bicycling, jogging, and restoring automobiles and bicycles. He was a loving man who enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing his knowledge and stories with his sons and grand kids.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his younger brother, Alvin. He leaves behind a family to forever carry his memory in their hearts: Sons, Dexter Cho and wife Roxanne, Greg Cho and wife Geneva and Jason Cho; Grandchildren, Dexter Cho, Jr., Staci Annette, Robert Cho, CJ Cho, Kayla Cho and Lyndsey Cho; Great Grandchildren, Madison, Brooklyn, Kiana, Aloni, Manny Jr., Tiana and Kaia.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, July 14th at Hawaiian Style BBQ located at 1719 Gordon Hwy.

Final arrangements are being handled by Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906.

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now