Adam Cooper Nowell, 39, Trenton, NJ, died Monday, June 3, 2019.
He was born October 15, 1979 and was the much-loved son of Linda Harrison Bargeron and Robert W. Bargeron of Evans, GA. He grew up in Woodbridge subdivision and loved the outdoors, fishing, and catching baby turtles that he shared with his friends much to their mothers' dismay.
Cooper's vocabulary and knowledge of words were a product of his passion for reading and joy for writing stories. He and his mother spent hours playing scrabble resulting in his mom seldom winning. He loved all styles of music and literature. Cooper was a loyal fan of the Dawgs, the Saints, and the PGA tour.
In addition to his mother and step father he is survived by his father Lee Nowell (Emmie) Augusta, his two step sisters Kristen Bargeron Grant (Matthews) and nieces Elizabeth and Cecilia Grant of St Paul's MN, and Heather Aikins-Bargeron (Katie) and nephew Oscar Aikins-Bargeron of Philadelphia, PA. ; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents whom he loved to be with, Nick and Nancy Harrison, Dorroh L Nowell, Jr. and Dorothy Nowel, his uncle Wayne Harrison and aunts Bonnie Williams Harrison and Beverly Bargeron Goodwin.
The family would like to thank the special people in his life who loved and supported Cooper through their cards, letters, and most of all their prayers. They impacted his life and faith in a special way and he would ask that this continue to be paid forward in his memory.
If so desired and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Church of the Holy Comforter, 473 Fury's Ferry Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 or Kairos of S.C., P.O. Box 295, Gray Court, SC 29645.
Arrangements for his service are incomplete at this time.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 7, 2019