|
|
Adam Leland Oliveri
Grovetown, Georgia—US Marine Cpl. Adam Leland Oliveri (Ret.), 33, husband of Emily Joann Oliveri, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his residence.
In consideration of the current Coronavirus threat, the family will hold a private graveside service on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in the Harlem Memorial Cemetery with the Reverend Timothy McElroy officiating with Military Honors accorded.
Adam was born in Albany, New York to Daniel and Donna McElroy Oliveri. He was a retired US Marine having served in Japan and Afghanistan. Adam was a graduate of Harlem High School.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Emily Joann Oliveri; his parents Daniel and Donna Oliveri; one brother, Nick McElroy (Venessa); one sister, Teri Holcomb (Eric); numerous nieces and nephews whom he held dear to his heart; and many other friends and adopted family.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GEORGIA 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 22, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2020