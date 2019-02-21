Home

Adam Phillips Jr. Obituary
Mr. Adam Phillips Jr. entered into rest on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pine Hill Baptist Church, Midville, GA. Burial will at the church cemetery. Survivors are his daughters, Coretta Wood, Doretha Johnson, Jean Roundtree, Pamela Phillips-Green (Jerry), Melinda Phillips-Brown (James), Johnnie Mae Phillips-Boyd (Ray), Tomeka Dykes (Antoine); sons, Kenneth D. Phillips (Adrienne), Johnny Phillips (Tamela), Carey Phillips (Pamela); sister, Ella Phillips-Lassiter; brothers, Willie Phillips (Sally), Ulysses "Pete" Phillips; twenty eight grandchildren; twenty seven great grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019
