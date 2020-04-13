Home

Mrs. Addie L Robinson Stevens
Edgefield, SC—Mrs. Addie L Robinson Stevens,entered into rest April 9, 2020 at AU Medical Center. A private graveside service will be held with the Rev. Dequawn Smith officiating. Mrs. Stevens, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church where she sang on the Senior Choir. Survivors include children, Ferlencia Stevens, Edgefield, SC, Sharon (Wyman) Jones, Lanham, MD, Rev. Angela (Rev. Carl) Lanham, Dayton, OH, Nadean (Rodney) Yeldell, Beech Island, SC, Bishop Audrey (Dublin) Johnson, Savannah, GA and Brenda (Fred) Hurd, Accokeek, MD, David (Jacqueline) Stevens, Upper Marlboro, MD, Hendrix (Deborah) Stevens, Bowie, MD, Clarence (Cherelle) Stevens, Greenwood, SC and Walter (Sheaneatha) Tillman, Graniteville, SC; brothers, James Robinson, David Robinson and Hollie Walter (Marcella) Stevens, District Height, MD; sisters, Sallie Stevens, Upper Marlboro, MD, Lena Watkins, Lexington, SC, Alma Robinson, Oxen Hill, MD, Annie Carter, Clinton, MD, Jessie (Malcon) Brooks, Upper Marlboro, MD and Valliery (Carlos) Todd, Oxen Hill, MD; 25
grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 15, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020
