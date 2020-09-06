1/
Addie M. Quiller
Mrs. Addie M. Quiller
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Addie M. Tillman Quiller, entered into rest September 3, 2020 at AU Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 11 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Old Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mrs. Quiller, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Old Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Viola Dulin, Buffalo, NY a devoted granddaughter, Stephanie Quiller, North Augusta, SC; a grandson, Cameron Cofer; eight great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Irene Abraham, North Augusta, SC a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 1-5 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 7, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
SEP
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Old Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
