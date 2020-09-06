Mrs. Addie M. Quiller
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Addie M. Tillman Quiller, entered into rest September 3, 2020 at AU Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 11 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Old Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mrs. Quiller, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Old Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Viola Dulin, Buffalo, NY a devoted granddaughter, Stephanie Quiller, North Augusta, SC; a grandson, Cameron Cofer; eight great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Irene Abraham, North Augusta, SC a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 1-5 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 7, 2020