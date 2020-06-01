Mrs. Addie Presley Cody
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Addie Presley Cody, 101, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her residence. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are daughters, Jennie Jones, Jerilean Young; son, Alphonso Cody; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.