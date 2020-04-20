Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Adele Price Glidewell

Adele Price Glidewell Obituary
Adele Price Glidewell
North Augusta, SC— Patricia Adele Price Glidewell, 81, wife of the late Edward E. Glidewell entered into rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at University Hospital.
A private graveside service will be held.
She was born in Augusta, GA to the late Woodrow and Florrie Meyer Price. She was a homemaker and a member of Fleming Baptist Church.
Other survivors include her children, J. Scott Dennis (Carol) of Orange Park, FL and Stacy Schoon (Christopher) of North Augusta, SC; sister, Shirley Milligan of Augusta, GA grandchildren, Blake Williams, Kasey Dennis, Scotty Dennis, Lisa Denmark and Kyle Dennis and eleven great-grandchildren.
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/22/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020
