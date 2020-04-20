|
Adele Price Glidewell
North Augusta, SC— Patricia Adele Price Glidewell, 81, wife of the late Edward E. Glidewell entered into rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at University Hospital.
A private graveside service will be held.
She was born in Augusta, GA to the late Woodrow and Florrie Meyer Price. She was a homemaker and a member of Fleming Baptist Church.
Other survivors include her children, J. Scott Dennis (Carol) of Orange Park, FL and Stacy Schoon (Christopher) of North Augusta, SC; sister, Shirley Milligan of Augusta, GA grandchildren, Blake Williams, Kasey Dennis, Scotty Dennis, Lisa Denmark and Kyle Dennis and eleven great-grandchildren.
