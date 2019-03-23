|
|
Thelma Adele Wilson, 83, wife of the late Eugene Wilson, entered into rest Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the Chapel of Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Pastor Terry Eubanks officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Wilson was born in Augusta to the late Pierce and Thelma Taylor. She had worked for Columbia County Board of Education.
She is survived by her son, William Howard Hensley, Jr. (Kristina); three daughters, Karen Etterle (Eddie), Connie Hook (Jack) and Lelia Boatright (Les); one brother, Robert Taylor; one sister, Lelia Brown; eighteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; and the father of her children, William Howard Hensley, Sr.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Memorials may be made to , 4141 Columbia Road, Suite D, Martinez, GA 30907.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM in the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel.
Visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019