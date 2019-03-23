Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adele Wilson Obituary
Thelma Adele Wilson, 83, wife of the late Eugene Wilson, entered into rest Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the Chapel of Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Pastor Terry Eubanks officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Wilson was born in Augusta to the late Pierce and Thelma Taylor. She had worked for Columbia County Board of Education.

She is survived by her son, William Howard Hensley, Jr. (Kristina); three daughters, Karen Etterle (Eddie), Connie Hook (Jack) and Lelia Boatright (Les); one brother, Robert Taylor; one sister, Lelia Brown; eighteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; and the father of her children, William Howard Hensley, Sr.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.

Memorials may be made to , 4141 Columbia Road, Suite D, Martinez, GA 30907.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM in the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel.

Visit www.starling-evans.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING-EVANS FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now